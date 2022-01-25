UN Secretary-General’s remarks at the Security Council stakeout - on Burkina Faso

Secretary-General: I am deeply concerned with the recent coup d'état in Burkina Faso. The role of the military must be to defend their countries and their peoples, not to attack their governments and to fight for power.

We have, unfortunately in the region, terrorist groups, we have threats to international peace and security. My appeal is for the armies of these countries to assume their professional role of armies, to protect their countries and re-establish democratic institutions.

Question: Secretary-General, they are celebrating the coup. There have been some people, ordinary citizens, celebrating the coup on the streets.

Secretary-General: There are always celebrations for these kinds of situations. It's easy to orchestrate them, but the values of democracy do not depend on the public opinion at one moment or another. Democratic societies are a value that must be preserved. Military coups are unacceptable in the 21st century.