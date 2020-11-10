Team Europe: The European Union supports the Sahel's response to the coronavirus pandemic with €92 million

As part of its cooperation with the Sahel, the European Union announced today funding of €92 million to strengthen the response of Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Chad to the spread of the coronavirus. The aim is to provide quality health care to the populations and reduce the economic and social impact of the pandemic.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell said: « Today we reiterate our commitment to step up our mobilisation of support for the Sahel in its fight against the pandemic. Beyond a short-term response to the urgent needs of the populations, our aim is also to reduce as of now the economic and social impact of the pandemic, which threatens to disproportionately affect Africa in general and the Sahel in particular.'

Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships, said: The European Union is continuing to mobilise as ‘Team Europe' to reinforce the efforts made by the authorities of the G5 Sahel countries to address the coronavirus crisis. The implementation of these funds in a transparent and inclusive manner will help to improve health care and the socio-economic situation, which the pandemic has made still more fragile.'

These €92 million are part of our overall response and consist of €26 million for Burkina Faso, €12 million for Mauritania, €38 million for Niger and €16.92 million for Chad. Against a backdrop of fiscal pressures compounded by multiple crises – security, food, socio-economic and health – this EU budgetary support will assist these countries in implementing their pandemic response plans, while leaving the necessary fiscal space to continue key reforms in other sectors, without pushing up their debt levels.

These funds will also contribute more broadly to limiting the impact of the crisis on the economies of these countries and on the most vulnerable households. The European Union will continue to monitor closely the implementation of national development policies and the reforms adopted to ensure macroeconomic stability, sound public financial management and transparency.

Background

The Sahel is a priority country for the European Union. Since 2014, the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad) have benefited from €4.6 billion of European development funds. The European Union deploys a wide range of instruments (in particular, political, development, humanitarian and security) in line with its global and integrated approach, with a view to contributing to long-term stability and development.

The EU's global response to the coronavirus takes a ‘Team Europe' approach based on contributions from all the EU institutions, and combines resources mobilised by the Member States and financial institutions to address the humanitarian, health and other consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Team Europe's global response amounts to €36.8 billion. In this context, the EU has mobilised €449 million for the five Sahel countries.

