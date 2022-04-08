Suffering in silence: it’s time to step up action for the Sahel

By: Humanitarian Relief Chief,Martin Griffiths; WFP Executive Director, David Beasley; FAO Director General Qu Donguy; OECD West African Secretariat and CEO NEPAD, Dr. Ibrahim HassaneMayaki; EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen***, and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

This piece was originally published in Le Monde

As the world looks on in dismay at the violence in Ukraine, a slow-burning but deadly crisis continues out of the global spotlight in West Africa’s Sahel region. The Sahel is known for its complex cultural diversity but its people unfortunately share the devastatingly high hunger rates that spike when violence and instability meet climate change and pre-existing vulnerability.

This year, over 40 million people in the Sahel and West Africa, including Cameroon, need emergency food assistance during the June to August lean season — including more than 2.8 million people who will face catastrophic conditions unless they receive immediate help. The majority– 70 per cent — are in the Central Sahel and Lake Chad basin area. In Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Nigeria, more than 2.4 million children will require emergency malnutrition treatment this year.

