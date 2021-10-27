Study on the state of financing of education in crisis situations in central Sahel - Inception Report - October 2021

On behalf of the regional ECW consortium, composed of UNHCR, UNICEF, and NRC, NRC has commissioned Unbounded Associates to provide a technical and strategic analysis of the expenditure devoted to education in emergencies by national governments and donor partners 8 in three Sahelian countries – Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger – as compared to the financing needs identified in ECW's multi-year resilience plan (MYRP).

The study will identify the availability of financing by the government and by technical and financial partners (humanitarian and development) and the consequential financial gap, providing a baseline analysis to allow stakeholders to advocate for increased funding for education in crisis contexts. This will also serve to align interests among stakeholders to enhance country strategies and inform donors’ strategies to mobilize flexible, predictable, and long-term funding to implement MYRP activities.

The inception report describes Unbounded Associates’ understanding of the overall goal of the study as well as the key features of the products to be delivered. The report is intended to serve as a point of reference for discussions among stakeholders to refine the expectations for the project and each deliverable based on the objectives, underlying assumptions, and anticipated information requirements.