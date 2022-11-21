Strengthening resilience in Central Sahel: Progress and challenges

The Central Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) are facing a security, food and nutrition crisis of exceptional magnitude impacting at least 9.7M people in the three countries. The needs of the population are increasing significantly faster than the capacity and funding available to respond. This is due to the complexity of the food crisis exacerbated by mass displacement, high levels of conflict, flooding and drought related to climate change, the impacts of the Ukraine war and political unrest. The situation in the region of Liptako- Gourma, where we have intervened since December 2019, has also been impacted by the multidimensional crisis.

The security situation in the Liptako-Gourma region is deteriorating and the overall indicators for food insecurity, malnutrition and mortality have worsened. In 2019, in our area of intervention, there were 77,982 food insecure people (baseline data) and in 2021 there were 359,694 food insecure people (midline data). This is an increase of 22 %. People are getting poorer as we notice a regression in graduation scores between the baseline and mid-term evaluation in all three countries among the households surveyed. This negative evolution is explained by a rapid deduction in the purchasing power of households which is caused by multiple factors including the global food crisis, mass unemployment and lower harvest yields.

The presence and effective functioning of state services have seen a decrease from baseline (2019) to midline (2021) which is also explained by the deteriorating security situation leading to the departure of agents and the closure of services. Thus, while the attendance and functioning rate was 100% in the three countries in 2019, the rates are 32% for Burkina Faso, 43% for Mali and 41% for Niger at the end of December 2021.