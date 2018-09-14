Strategy for Sweden’s development cooperation with Burkina Faso 2018-2022

The objective of Sweden’s international development cooperation is to create opportunities for people living in poverty and oppression to improve their living conditions. Development cooperation will be based on the principles of aid and development effectiveness, and the new international agreements reached by the international community in 2015.

Within the framework of this strategy, Swedish development cooperation with Burkina Faso is to contribute to greater respect for human rights, institutional capacity growth, increased resilience to crises and disasters, environmentally and climate-resilient sustainable development, and improved opportunities for sustainable livelihoods. The strategy will apply during the period 2018 –2022 and provide a total of SEK 1 500 million.