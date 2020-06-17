Stratégie opérationnelle pour la protection de l'enfance dans l’Action humanitaire Burkina Faso 2019-2021

Sous-groupe de travail sur la protection de l'enfance

INTRODUCTION

Burkina Faso is currently witnessing an increase in armed hostilities both local and international non-state armed groups allying with criminal networks and exploiting underlying social tensions. The insecurity is affecting areas in the north-west, north, centre north, east parts of the country, along border areas with Mali, Niger, Benin and Togo. The current emergency can be characterized a protection emergency affecting a total of 4.9 million people (and some 300,000 in Burkina Faso; 57% children).

The ongoing conflict in Mali and the Lake Chad Basin and the prolonged displacement also increases the pressure on the limited resources and (social) protection coping measures of families are stretched to limits, many of whom count among the world’s poorest communities.Over 288,0002 people are now displaced in Burkina Faso and most of the displaced have sought refuge in other communities or in displacement sites mostly in the country's regions of Centre-Nord, Est, Nord and Sahel. In the armed conflict-affected regions, some 131,000 children have limited access to child protection services due to insecurity and armed attacks. While the humanitarian organizations are supporting the government in providing emergency assistance to the affected people, persistent violence remains an impediment to an effective response.

With more than 98 per cent of the internally displaced population (IDP) currently living in host communities, depending for most part on the already limited humanitarian aid available. This situation puts further strain on the existing fragile situation and community-based and family social protection support systems. Notwithstanding, relevant government ministries and in partnership with child protection humanitarian actors are currently addressing three key challenges in implementing effective responses: identifying and reaching IDPs in host settings with child protection humanitarian assistance, addressing the urgent child protection concerns, and supporting children and their families/caregivers in local integration.

The child protection humanitarian sector is faced with three key challenges in developing effective responses that include - identifying and reaching armed conflict affected displaced population, with a focus on households with vulnerable and at-risk children; addressing their urgent protection concerns (multifaceted and interconnected needs) and supporting local integration in host settings; and the need for operational guidance on how to bring together area-based approaches addressing specific needs of affected population, with a focus on children, in conflict affected communities and host communities or settings.

In this regard, the child protection humanitarian sector is complementing the efforts of the government and contributing towards systems strengthening to address the structural causes of humanitarian needs and build resilience of the most vulnerable populations by adopting a new strategy in integrating humanitarian and development planning as an essential step towards longer-term response.

In addition, significant strides have been achieved in ensuring that girls and boys with urgent child protection needs are identified and receive age- and culturally-appropriate information as well as an effective, multi-sectoral and child-friendly response from relevant providers working in a coordinated and accountable manner. The programme is also optimising and using existing national and sub-national child protection systems from the outset by working with local actors in order to support those systems, so that they can cope with increased demand for services and prevention.

The Child Protection Humanitarian Operational Strategy 2021 is guiding the actions of all relevant stakeholders in providing appropriate and child protection humanitarian services, including investments in prevention. It defines three strategic aims and enabling actions for the government and child protection actors in order to achieve a common vision: