Statement on the resumption of humanitarian activities in Burkina Faso

As of 21 October, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has resumed its activities in Burkina Faso after the suspension initially ordered by the Ministry of Women, National Solidarity and Humanitarian Action on 27 September was lifted.

NRC has been working in Burkina Faso since 2019 and remains deeply committed to supporting displaced populations and host communities through a wide range of programmes, including the provision of shelter, water, education, legal assistance, and support for food security and livelihoods. We look forward to further constructive cooperation with the government towards this end.