Statement by the Peacebuilding Commission - on Burkina Faso (7 June 2021)

New York

The Peacebuilding Commission is profoundly saddened by the killing of over 160 civilians, including children, in a terrorist attack carried out on 5 June by unidentified armed assailants in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso. Echoing statements issued earlier by the United Nations Secretary-General, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and other friends and partners of Burkina Faso, the Commission condemns in the strongest terms the atrocious attack and expresses heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, to the people and to the Government of Burkina Faso. In the face of this attack and other recent grave incidents that jeopardize peacebuilding and development gains, the Commission calls for strengthening the bonds of solidarity and intensifying support to Burkina Faso and the Sahel region. It underlines the need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Commission will continue to advocate for the financing of the peacebuilding priorities identified by the Government and presented to the PBC in March 2020 in the context of the Prevention and Peacebuilding Assessment (PPBA), in collaboration with the international and regional partners of Burkina Faso.