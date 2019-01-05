Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Burkina Faso, 4 January 2019

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General condemns the attacks against civilians reported in the Barsalogo district of northern Burkina Faso earlier this week. He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes swift recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General is concerned over the deteriorating security situation in some parts of the country, where the authorities declared a state of emergency. He is also concerned about the intercommunal violence.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support Burkina Faso in its efforts to fight terrorism, sustain its security sector reforms, promote national reconciliation and create conditions for sustainable peace and development.