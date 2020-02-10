“Short window of opportunity to scale up response in Burkina Faso”: OCHA official

Since 2019, Burkina Faso has become one of the fastest-growing displacement crises in the world. The number of internally displaced people has increased tenfold within a year, from 60,000 in January 2019 to almost 600,000 in January 2020.

“The humanitarian response in Burkina Faso is at a crossroads, and humanitarian actors have a short window of opportunity to set up the structures and scale up the response that ensure an effective and timely response to the affected people,” said OCHA’s Director of Operations and Advocacy, Reena Ghelani. “Funding to ramp up is a main challenge and essential at this moment, while keeping up the ongoing scale-up and the work to address the root causes of the crisis.”

Read more on UNOCHA