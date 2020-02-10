10 Feb 2020

“Short window of opportunity to scale up response in Burkina Faso”: OCHA official

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 10 Feb 2020 View Original
© OCHA/Cynthia Cano
Some of the displaced children attend this school in Ouahigouya.
© OCHA/Cynthia Cano

Since 2019, Burkina Faso has become one of the fastest-growing displacement crises in the world. The number of internally displaced people has increased tenfold within a year, from 60,000 in January 2019 to almost 600,000 in January 2020.

“The humanitarian response in Burkina Faso is at a crossroads, and humanitarian actors have a short window of opportunity to set up the structures and scale up the response that ensure an effective and timely response to the affected people,” said OCHA’s Director of Operations and Advocacy, Reena Ghelani. “Funding to ramp up is a main challenge and essential at this moment, while keeping up the ongoing scale-up and the work to address the root causes of the crisis.”

Read more on UNOCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.