Security Council Press Statement on Situation in Burkina Faso

SC/15057

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Michel Xavier Biang (Gabon):

The members of the Security Council expressed serious concern about the unconstitutional change of Government in Burkina Faso on Friday, 30 September, particularly given the serious regional security challenges in the Sahel. They underlined that the second military takeover in Burkina Faso in eight months is regrettable, undermines stability given the progress made in agreeing to an orderly return to constitutional order by 1 July 2024, and noting the different parties in Burkina Faso accepting a peaceful settlement of their differences and encouraging them to settle their differences through dialogue.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) call for an end to violence and looting of all kinds and underscored the urgent need for the restoration of constitutional order in Burkina Faso in accordance with the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and expressed their support for regional and continental mediation efforts.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the statement issued by the African Union following the latest military takeover reaffirming its opposition to any seizure or retention of power by unconstitutional means in Burkina Faso and demanded the scrupulous respect of the timetable already agreed with the Transitional Authorities for a rapid return to constitutional order.

The members of the Security Council further regret that the political and security instability and the dire socioeconomic and humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso provides an opportunity for terrorist groups to wreak havoc in that country resulting in the loss of innocent lives. They encouraged more international support to help address the situation in Burkina Faso.

The members of the Security Council also welcomed the advice by the Peacebuilding Commission regarding supporting peacebuilding efforts in Burkina Faso, including the Commission's engagement and coordination with Burkina Faso's regional and international partners to effectively address the country's peacebuilding and transition challenges.