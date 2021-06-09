Security Council Press Statement on Killing of Civilians in Burkina Faso

SC/14545

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Sven Jürgenson (Estonia), Council President for June:

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attacks perpetrated on 4 and 5 June 2021 in the administrative region of the Sahel, in Burkina Faso, in which more than 100 civilians, including children, were reportedly killed and others injured. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Burkina Faso.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They underlined that the efforts of MINUSMA [United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali], Operation Barkhane and the Force Conjointe of the G5 Sahel contribute to creating a more secure environment in the Sahel region. They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.