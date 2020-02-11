Security Council Presidential Statement Expresses Concern over Deteriorating Conditions in Sahel, Lake Chad Basin

SC/14106

Security Council

8720th Meeting (PM)

The Security Council today expressed deep concern about deteriorating security and humanitarian conditions in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin — fuelled by terrorism, transnational organized crime committed at sea, conflict between pastoralists and farmers, trafficking in persons, arms and drugs, and illegal natural resource exploitation — and called for continued national, regional and international engagement.

In a presidential statement (document S/PRST/2020/2) presented by Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve (Belgium), Council President for February, members welcomed the Secretary-General’s efforts to adapt United Nations support in Burkina Faso and Niger and requested updates on these integrated processes through the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

Expressing deep concern about intensified intercommunal violence in Burkina Faso and central Mali, the Council reiterated that protecting civilians in the region requires a fully integrated response led by the Governments concerned, with UNOWAS support.

More broadly, the Council expressed concern over the regional humanitarian situation, characterized by the impact of forced displacement, extreme poverty, social inequalities and violence. It called for safe and unhindered aid access to those in need, as well as holistic care for survivors of sexual violence and accountability for perpetrators. A holistic approach to addressing the causes of terrorism and intercommunal violence is likewise necessary.

In Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Niger, Mali and Togo, the Council emphasized that national stakeholders must work together to facilitate the holding of free and fair elections and take all steps to prevent violence. It called on political stakeholders in Guinea, in particular, to resume dialogue without delay, and on those in Guinea-Bissau to ensure peaceful implementation of election results.

The meeting began at 3:23 p.m. and ended at 3:24 p.m.

For information media. Not an official record.