Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack in Burkina Faso

SG/SM/21435

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the improvised explosive device attack that took place on 5 September between the towns of Djibo and Bourzanga, in the north of Burkina Faso. The Secretary-General expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people of Burkina Faso, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General calls on the Burkinabè authorities to spare no effort in identifying and bringing the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice. The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to work with Burkina Faso and international partners to protect civilians, address humanitarian challenges, and promote lasting peace and prosperity with respect for human rights.

