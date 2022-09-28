Secretary-General Deplores ‘Heinous’ Attack on Commercial Convoy in Burkina Faso

SG/SM/21497

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General deplores the attack on a commercial convoy, escorted by the national armed forces and transporting essential commodities, to the town of Djibo, in Burkina Faso. The attack took place on 26 September near Gaskindé, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso.

The Secretary-General expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people of Burkina Faso. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General calls on the Burkinabè authorities to spare no effort in identifying and bringing the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice and calls on all parties to ensure that civilians are spared from the consequences of the conflict. The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to work with Burkina Faso and international partners to enhance the protection of civilians, address humanitarian challenges, and promote lasting peace and prosperity with respect for human rights.