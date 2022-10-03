Secretary-General Deeply Concerned about Situation in Burkina Faso

SG/SM/21505

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Burkina Faso. He strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by the force of arms and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and seek dialogue.

The Secretary-General expresses his full support for regional efforts towards a swift return to constitutional order in the country. Burkina Faso needs peace, stability and unity to fight terrorist groups and criminal networks operating in parts of the country.

The Secretary-General also reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to accompany the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts towards durable peace and stability.