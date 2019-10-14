Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attack on Mosque in Burkina Faso

SG/SM/19810

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on a mosque in the town of Salmossi, in northern Burkina Faso, during Friday prayers on 11 October.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the deceased and the people and the Government of Burkina Faso. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to work with Burkina Faso to promote social cohesion and ensure the country stays on the path towards sustainable development.

