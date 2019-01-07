07 Jan 2019

Secretary-General Condemns Attacks against Civilians in Burkina Faso, Expresses Concern over Deteriorating Security Situation

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 04 Jan 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19425

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attacks against civilians reported in the Barsalogo district of northern Burkina Faso earlier this week. He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes swift recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General is concerned over the deteriorating security situation in some parts of the country, where the authorities declared a state of emergency. He is also concerned about the intercommunal violence.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support Burkina Faso in its efforts to fight terrorism, sustain its security sector reforms, promote national reconciliation and create conditions for sustainable peace and development.

For information media. Not an official record.

