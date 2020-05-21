Sahel 6 - Hotspot Exercises Overview, May 2020

OVERVIEW OF HOTSPOT EXERCISES

The hotspot analysis is a way to classify areas based on available food security and nutrition analysis and, through so doing, to highlight the areas that should be taken into consideration or prioritized first.

However, the hotspot does not take into consideration things like access issues or country-specific conditions. Two hotspot exercises have been conducted and are presented in this document. The first is without COVID-19 impact and the second is with COVID-19 impact. Each exercise includes a food security priority hotspot, a nutrition priority hotspot, and a joint food security and nutrition priority hotspot.