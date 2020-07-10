AT RISK - Girls’ and young women's rights at risk under COVID-19 in West and Central Africa

** Policy Brief**

The world is facing an unprecedented situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The West and Central Africa region, which has been facing multiple crises including protracted humanitarian and climate crises, is deeply affected by the direct and indirect consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on girls and young women' rights in the West and Central Africa region, Plan International is launching a series of policy briefs.

In this first policy brief, Plan International West and Central Africa Hub sheds a light on the issues facing girls and young women in West and Central Africa and how their rights are impacted as a result of the COVID19 crisis. It then provides recommendations for decision makers in favour of gender responsive measures during the crisis and recovery stages.