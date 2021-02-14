The project "Resilience and Income Generation in the Sahel - 6 Approaches for a Sustainable Development" started on July 1st, 2020 through a generous donation from "ZF hilft" and aims to enable a more efficient and economical use of the available drinking water as well as to improve the quantity of required water for agriculture in Koloko (Burkina Faso) and Finkolo (Mali). This project of the “UNITED TEAMS- the strategic alliance of the YOU Foundation and HOPE'87” is implemented by the NGO HOPE’87-Burkina Faso.

Moreover, the project builds up the capacities of the "Groupements d'Intérêt Économique (GIE)"- the economic interest groups of the local farmers and at the same time creates an increase in the income of the beneficiaries. The project also relies on the proactive approach of peacekeeping by protecting the cultural identity of ethnic groups - in this terror-stricken sub-region - and following a nutritional approach ensures a balanced diet for the infants and young children of the beneficiaries. In general, the project is dedicated to support the following sectors: education, water, agriculture, income generation, food security, environmental protection and sports.

These measures are particularly important in the context of the global pandemic - which has also affected Burkina Faso and Mali, causing an economic and social shock and precarious living conditions among the population.

Meanwhile, the project has already achieved great success, informing and sensitizing a total of 400 farmers in both countries about the project activities. A steering committee for central program issues ("Comité Central de Pilotage") was founded; four "Groupements d'Intérêt Économique (GIE)" were strengthened; likewise, an existing water committee ("Comité de Gestion d'Eau") and a sports committee were strengthened organizationally. 50 female workers for waste collection were trained in the different types of waste, waste separation, waste storage and waste transport, which is beneficial to the environment. In addition, 150 households living in precarious situations have become aware of the importance of rational use of available water and hygiene through the project, and 306 poultry farmers have been trained regarding increased egg production through the project...just to name a few successful achievements through the project.