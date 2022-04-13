The RECOUVRER project in Western Africa is in progress!

HOPE’87 has joined forces with six other Austrian NGOs – CARITAS Austria, the Red Cross, Light for the World, Horizont3000, Jugend Eine Welt and ICEP – to develop a programme covering interventions in Burkina Faso and Senegal. It focuses on strengthening the resilience of vulnerable people in West Africa in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collaboration emphasises the complementarity and expertise of each actor in the different sectors of WASH, health, livelihoods, food security and training skills to best meet the needs of the people. Particular attention is paid to the humanitarian-development nexus, which combines humanitarian interventions with medium and long-term actions.

In this context, HOPE’87 helps develop and strengthen the creation and management of agricultural areas and provides technical support to farmers in order to reduce their production costs with the help of the provision of agricultural inputs. An additional focus lies on mothers and young children and their specific nutritional needs, so that a total of 11,000 people will be benefitting from the action.

