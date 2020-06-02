Providing equipment for Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Health

The WHO Burkina Faso Country Office has given the Ministry of Health medical and personal protective equipment worth around US$70 000 to support health workers caring for patients as well as the implementation of barrier measures in places like schools when reopen. Mr. Emmanuel Sorgho, Director of Cabinet of the Minister of Health, expressed the ministry's gratitude for the WHO gesture, stating that the latest equipment received would strengthen the quality of care for COVID-19 patients in healthcare facilities.

Currently, 61 WHO staff (39 national and 22 international) are involved in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Burkina Faso; but recruitment is underway to strengthen the presence of WHO, particularly in the regions and health districts in the interior of the country.

Since the appearance of the first cases of Covid-19 in the country, Burkina Faso has received other in-kind support for infection prevention and control - other materials such as laboratory reagents and consumables, estimated at US$25,000, had already been delivered. To date, a total of US$5 102 688 has been mobilized to fight the pandemic in Burkina Faso.

