Project 21 - Regional Protection Monitoring, Central Sahel: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Biannual Analysis # 01, May - November 2020

INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVES

For a better understanding of the humanitarian and protection crisis in the Sahel

The Central Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) is the epicenter of one of the most serious humanitarian and protection crises in the world. Already grappling with immense challenges, including armed conflict, extreme poverty, climate change, the scarcity of resources and the fragility of basic services, the region was hit hard in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding a crisis to the already pre-existing challenges.

Although there exists an abundance of information and analysis demonstrating that a protection crisis is unfolding in the Sahel, it is crucial to analyze the root causes in a harmonized manner in order to identify an appropriate response. One of the current impediments to a coherent and comprehensive perspective of the protection situation in the Sahel is the multiplicity of data collection initiatives (many of which focus on protection incidents and conflict related rights violations) and a lack of a coordination mechanism to consolidate this information.

A multi-partner and multi-country project

To fill this gap, UNHCR and DRC initiated a consultative process in early 2020 which aimed at developing a harmonized framework and tools for regular protection monitoring in the Sahel. After consulting about twenty actors at national and regional levels, the pilot phase of the transnational protection monitoring project, called Project 21, was launched. The pilot phase established a monitoring and follow-up system to enable the collection and analysis of key protection data. Following the pilot phase, the Project 21 coordination team adapted the tools and methodology for extension of the project to other countries in West and Central Africa. Between October and December 2020, a qualitative review was conducted during which protection actors, coordinators and members of protection activities coordination groups, as well as donors, provided inputs and recommendations aimed at improving the current system.

Strategic objectives of Project 21