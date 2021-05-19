Burkina Faso + 3 more
Project 21 - Regional Protection Monitoring, Central Sahel: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Biannual Analysis # 01, May - November 2020
INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVES
For a better understanding of the humanitarian and protection crisis in the Sahel
The Central Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) is the epicenter of one of the most serious humanitarian and protection crises in the world. Already grappling with immense challenges, including armed conflict, extreme poverty, climate change, the scarcity of resources and the fragility of basic services, the region was hit hard in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding a crisis to the already pre-existing challenges.
Although there exists an abundance of information and analysis demonstrating that a protection crisis is unfolding in the Sahel, it is crucial to analyze the root causes in a harmonized manner in order to identify an appropriate response. One of the current impediments to a coherent and comprehensive perspective of the protection situation in the Sahel is the multiplicity of data collection initiatives (many of which focus on protection incidents and conflict related rights violations) and a lack of a coordination mechanism to consolidate this information.
A multi-partner and multi-country project
To fill this gap, UNHCR and DRC initiated a consultative process in early 2020 which aimed at developing a harmonized framework and tools for regular protection monitoring in the Sahel. After consulting about twenty actors at national and regional levels, the pilot phase of the transnational protection monitoring project, called Project 21, was launched. The pilot phase established a monitoring and follow-up system to enable the collection and analysis of key protection data. Following the pilot phase, the Project 21 coordination team adapted the tools and methodology for extension of the project to other countries in West and Central Africa. Between October and December 2020, a qualitative review was conducted during which protection actors, coordinators and members of protection activities coordination groups, as well as donors, provided inputs and recommendations aimed at improving the current system.
Strategic objectives of Project 21
Generate coherent analysis (qualitative and quantitative) of the protection situation at the regional level in order to understand and document the main needs, gaps and risks;
Support protection actors on strategic planning and programming based on evidence and shared analysis for better operational and cross-border coordination;
Contribute to the mobilization of resources for the protection response in the Sahel;
Promote joint advocacy for better regional and global awareness of the humanitarian crisis in the Sahel to better take into account the protection needs of displaced populations and host communities during planning and resources allocation exercises by all stakeholders operating in the Sahel;
Contribute to the regional inter-agency sectoral analysis.