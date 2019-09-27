Peacebuilding Commission Press Statement on the situation in Burkina Faso, 26 September 2019

The Peacebuilding Commission met on 26 September 2019 in New York in a high-level format to discuss the situation in Burkina Faso. The President of Burkina Faso, H.E Mr. Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, attended the high-level meeting and addressed the Commission. The meeting was chaired by H.E Mr. Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia.

The members of the Peacebuilding Commission expressed deep concern over the deterioration of the security situation in Burkina Faso and condemned the numerous attacks by extremist groups targeting civilian populations and security and defense forces, as well as security incidents involving armed groups and inter-communal clashes. These activities could pose a serious threat to the stability of Burkina Faso, as well as to other countries of the Sahel and to neighboring countries in the West Africa subregion.

The members of the Commission reiterated their solidarity with the people and the Government of Burkina Faso and welcomed Government efforts to address the security situation and its humanitarian and socio-economic consequences, including through the National Social and Economic Development Plan (PNDES), the Program of support to local economies (PADEL) and the Emergency Program for the Sahel, Programme d’Urgence pour le Sahel (PUS). They noted the pressure of security expenses on the Government budget and its impact on the social sectors. Many members welcomed efforts by communities that have developed peaceful mechanisms to address the causes and consequences of violence and recognized the central role women and youth play in contributing to social cohesion and community resilience.

Many members of the Commission expressed their support for bilateral and regional efforts to prevent and combat terrorism and insecurity and to restore social cohesion and stability in the affected regions of Burkina Faso, in the Sahel and the West African subregion. They welcomed the extraordinary Summit of Heads of States of the Economic Commission for West African States (ECOWAS) that took place on 14 September 2019 and noted the decisions taken by Heads of States during this summit, including as regards its 2020-2024 Action Plan and the corresponding funding commitments and needs. They also welcomed the initiatives of the G5 Sahel intended to achieve security and development in the countries of the Sahel.

The members of the Commission discussed ongoing initiatives of the United Nations and international partners aimed at strengthening and accelerating support to the people and Government of Burkina Faso. They further discussed efforts under the leadership of the United Nations Secretary-General to adapt United Nations support on the ground to needs of the population, in line with the priorities of the Government of Burkina Faso. In this context, they welcomed the opening of UN offices in the most affected regions in order to be closer to the populations supported. They also welcomed the ongoing support of the Peacebuilding Fund to address critical priorities, particularly in the areas of social cohesion, the prevention and resolution of local conflicts, trust-building between Security Forces and the population, recognizing as well the specific focus on women and youth engagement in peacebuilding.

The Members of the Commission recognized the need to strengthen coordination and coherence among international partners in Burkina Faso. In this regard, they expressed support for the Prevention and Peacebuilding Assessment (PPBA) jointly conducted by the African Development Bank, the European Union, the United Nations and the World Bank under the leadership of the Government. They welcomed the Aide-Memoire that followed the July 2019 PPBA scoping mission and which outlines next steps and encouraged the Government and the PPBA partners to conclude the exercise and ensure that it fully takes into account gender and youth participation in peacebuilding initiatives, including those aimed at combatting terrorism and radicalism.

The members of the Commission encouraged Burkina Faso’s partners to prioritize their support to the Government in addressing the growing threats posed to the country and its population by extremist and other armed groups. In this regard, they called on the international community to fully support for the country’s Programme d’Urgence pour le Sahel, the Program of support to the local economies, and the Humanitarian Response Plan.

In agreement with the Government, the Commission stands ready to convene the partners of Burkina Faso once the PPBA has concluded, and to use such a meeting to advocate for additional support for the Government’s priority programs, to agree on ways to accelerate peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts and to reinforce the coherence of interventions.