Peacebuilding Commission Press Statement on the situation in Burkina Faso, 17 May 2019

New York

The Peacebuilding Commission met on 16 May 2016 in New York to discuss the situation in Burkina Faso. The PBC members were briefed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Diaspora of Burkina Faso, H.E. Mr. Alpha Barry, the Director General and National Coordinator of the Program d’Urgence pour le Sahel of Burkina Faso, Mr. Martial Wilfried Bassolé, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Ms. Ruby Sandhu-Rojon, the Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, Mr. Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso, Ms. Metsi Makhetha.

The members of the Commission condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, and expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims. They reiterated the solidarity of the United Nations to the people and the Government of Burkina Faso.

The Members of the Commission expressed their grave concern over the recent deterioration of the security situation in Burkina Faso, with repeated and increased number of violent attacks against civilians and security and defense forces.

Despite government and community efforts, the security situation has become more volatile since January 2019 with increased inter-communal violence, fueled by the activities of terrorist groups.

They welcomed the on-going efforts by the Government to respond to the security situation and to the humanitarian and socio-economic consequences, including through its National Development Plan and the Emergency Program for the Sahel, Programme d’Urgence pour le Sahel.

The members of the Commission welcomed on-going initiatives by the United Nations and international partners to strengthen and accelerate their support to the people and Government of Burkina Faso, including the Peacebuilding Fund. They reiterated the need to enhance coherence, coordination, synergies and complementarities across international efforts to support national peacebuilding priorities. They encouraged the Secretary General to swiftly pursue the current assessment process aimed at adapting United Nations support on the ground to the evolving needs of the population, in line with the priorities of the Government of Burkina Faso.

In this regard, they called the international community to fully support the Emergency Program for the Sahel and the Humanitarian Response Plan.

The Commission stands ready to pursue their engagement with Burkina Faso in these critical moments, including reconvening when there is an opportunity to review current efforts to improve coherence among actors and advocate for additional support to the Government’s programmes.

They reiterated support for the on-going strategy to intensify regional and international efforts to prevent and combat terrorism and rebuild the conditions for social cohesion and stability in Burkina Faso and in the Sahel.