Peacebuilding Commission advice to the Security Council meeting on Burkina Faso (7 February 2022)

Since 2015, the Commission has supported peacebuilding efforts in Burkina Faso, at the request of the government. The Commission’s engagement, in coordination with all relevant partners, included mobilization in support of the country’s emergency program for the Sahel region (Programme d'Urgence pour le Sahel au Burkina Faso - PUS). However, more needs to be done.

The Commission expresses grave concern at the increasingly precarious security and humanitarian situation in the country including terrorist threats, expresses support for ongoing efforts to establish transition institutions, stresses the importance of measures to ensure the safety of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and underlines the importance of a timely return to constitutional order through an inclusive process that should prevent escalation of divisions and tension in accordance with a clear and transparent transition calendar.

The Commission reiterates its intention to ensure continuous engagement in coordination with Burkina Faso’s regional and international partners, to help mobilize recalibrated support to effectively address the country’s peacebuilding challenges, in line with the national priorities and in support of the people of Burkina Faso.