Peace through Evaluation Learning and Adapting Activity (PELA)

Enhancing West Africa's effectiveness at countering violent extremism and peace promotion

In recent years, the violent-extremist landscape in West Africa has grown increasingly fractured and complex. As new groups enter the fray and existing movements evolve, the need for affected West African countries—and other West African countries vulnerable to future exposure to Violent Extremist Organizations (VEOs)—to develop a robust capacity to counter violent extremism (CVE) is now an urgent priority. As such, CVE and mitigating violent conflict are critical to USAID’s mission to end extreme poverty and promote resilient, democratic societies while advancing the objectives of security and prosperity in developing countries

PROGRAM OBJECTIVES

PELA is based in Accra, Ghana and responds to the research and learning needs of USAID missions and implementing partners throughout the region. PELA contributes to strengthening USAID/WA’s CVE practice by:

Creating and managing systems for continuous learning and knowledge sharing.

Building knowledge through monitoring, evaluation, and learning.

Analyzing and communicating knowledge through collaboration and learning events. Utilizing knowledge through adaptation.

PROJECT ACTIVITIES