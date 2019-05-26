OptiMA study in Burkina Faso: Emerging findings and additional insights

By Kevin PQ Phelan

Kevin PQ Phelan is Nutrition Advisor at ALIMA, the Alliance for International Medical Action based in Paris. Before joining ALIMA he worked for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders for more than a decade in various roles, from crisis communications to Nutrition Working Group Leader.

The OptiMA-Burkina Faso study was funded by European Union humanitarian aid funds, the US Agency for International Development and the Médecins Sans Frontières Foundation.

Location: Burkina Faso

What we know: Different protocols, products and coordination mechanisms are typically used for the care of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) that limit continuity of care for a continuum condition.

What this article adds: ALIMA’s Optimizing treatment for acute MAlnutrition (OptiMA) is a simplified approach to current case management of acute malnutrition based on existing and emerging evidence. It centres on family MUAC (home screening by mothers/caregivers), single admission criteria (MUAC < 125mm and/or oedema), single treatment product (ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF)) and rationalisation of RUTF doses according to the degree of wasting. A pilot study (2016-2018) tested this new protocol against a control (standard care) in 54 health centres in one district of Burkina Faso; 5,000 children were enrolled. Prevalence of concurrent stunting was high (42%) and associated with the degree of wasting. Full results will be published shortly. Further research is planned in Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger and Mali. More randomised control trials are needed to test the effectiveness of RUTF dose reductions, the ‘safety’ of excluding children with MUAC > 125mm but WHZ <-2, and gender-specific MUAC thresholds. Observational studies are also needed in multiple contexts using high-quality programme data.

Background

Current standard practice for community management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) is guided by the 2008 United Nations (UN) Joint Statement and subsequent generic protocols that, in theory, integrate severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) care. However, limitations to the current approach have been evident for years: SAM and MAM care use different protocols and different products, and different UN agencies support country-level efforts for the same continuum condition. Often treatment is only available for SAM children, resulting in lives lost and costly hospitalisation that could be averted if nutritional support was available earlier in the wasting process. Gains in numbers of children treated for both conditions have stalled since 2015.

Participants at a UN agency workshop in Dakar 2017 (ACF et al, 2017) identified several barriers to reaching more children, including high costs and caseloads, weak governance, limited human resources capacity, parallel information systems with poor quality data, and complicated supply chains resulting in stock-outs. In addition, SAM and MAM programmes are chronically underfunded. A 2016 World Bank report estimated it would take an additional USD900 million per year globally to mitigate wasting at the scale required (Shekar et al, 2017). The key costs in CMAM are health workers’ time and ready-to-use therapeutic foods (RUTF) for SAM, and ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF) for MAM. Thus, programmes that make efficient use of health workers’ time and apply intelligent targeting of one product (RUTF) in a single protocol may overcome many of the identified barriers.

Because of these challenges inherent in the current MAM/SAM approach, many organisations have been looking at alternative, simplified protocols. ALIMA’s Optimizing treatment for acute MAlnutrition (OptiMA) is one such strategy, proposing three main changes to current protocols: