Operational Update: Accelerated Emergency Response Includes Medical Support to 15 Countries

Multiple emergency responses include Hurricane Ida, Western U.S. Wildfires, Haiti earthquake recovery, and ongoing support to health facilities providing care.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 438 shipments of requested medical aid to 37 U.S. states and territories and 15 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 5 million defined daily doses of medication, including diabetes management therapies, rare disease therapies, behavioral health medications, anti-clotting prescriptions, and ongoing Covid-19 support such as personal protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, masks and face shields.

Included in these shipments were ongoing emergency response efforts for Hurricane Ida, wildfires in the Western U.S., Haiti earthquake response, and more.

Covid-19 pandemic response also continues and includes eight pallets of personal protective equipment and other requested medical aid for health providers in Nepal treating patients. The shipment (pictured above) was transported by the United States Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing as part of a coordinated humanitarian charter.

In the U.S., Direct Relief delivered 401 shipments weighing 2,904 pounds, and containing 606,196 doses of medication.

Recipients included:

Martin Luther King Health Center – Louisiana

Faith Community Health Center – South Dakota

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy – Mississippi

Acacia Medical Mission – Texas

McIntosh Community Clinic – South Dakota

Pancare – Florida

NewHope Clinic – Kentucky

Jefferson Comprehensive Health – Mississippi

Pasadena Health Center – Texas

Agape Clinic – Texas

Globally, Direct Relief this week shipped more than 4.4 million defined daily doses of medication totaling 84,369 pounds.

Countries receiving medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine Senegal Zambia India Iraq Sudan Honduras Madagascar Burkina Faso Uganda Nicaragua