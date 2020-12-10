Operational strategy for shock response for the RISE portfolio

Executive Summary

The RISE portfolio aims to strengthen resiliency in communities and governments in selected, somewhat adjoining areas of Burkina Faso and Niger (see maps in Figure 2). The portfolio, worth about $330 million, consists of a diversity of projects and programs with different aims, objectives, mandates, approaches, funding levels and durations. The physical, political and economic environment in these areas can be unpredictable, and vulnerability and exposure to risks is often high. To protect the investment and to mitigate potential risks, an operational strategy for shock response has been developed. Studies have shown that the returns on shock response are high – in the order of 3 to 1.

The principles guiding the strategy are in the text box above. Although there are numerous important potential and real shocks in the RISE zone, he operational strategy focuses on two different potential physical shocks: droughts and floods (with some emphasis also on prices of food). Since the strategy is a new approach focusing on a limited number of shocks to start allows for focus and testing of the strategy before it is expanded. In addition, since shocks are not stove-piped at the community level the strategy builds in a process to be response to other shocks. Reflecting the variable environment, an adaptive management approach is used which emphasizes tracking of a limited number of key predictive indicators – at the international, national and local levels - and continuous adjusting of projects as needed. With the exception of local level indicators all the indicators are well known and already monitoring by national and international organizations, including those already supported by USAID.

A number of initiatives to undertake early warning and early action on shocks exist, including host government and regional approaches; and the strategy not only takes into consideration their strengths and weaknesses but contributes to them over the long run.

Thresholds or triggers are developed which provoke a joint decision-making process on whether to continue as normal, modify programs within general project parameters or significantly modify programs with supplemental resources. SAREL is in the best position to both track indicators and information, and together with USAID, to convene and manage the decision-making process. The strategy is not an implementing organization and each program needs to develop a simple and practical contingency mechanism that plays to their strengths and mandate, and that complements the overall operational strategy. The strategy gives advice on how this should be done emphasizing illustrative early actions, administrative tools and other elements. The partner contingency mechanisms should be sufficiently developed to be able to quickly absorb additional financing if needed. The contingency mechanisms need to be developed in a coordinated and integrated manner to promote synergies and value added.

The strategy essentially unfolds in an adaptive management cycle. The first phase relates to monitoring of the indictors outlined in the text box above. This is a continuous process regardless of the status of the indicators or of any actions. If thresholds for these indicators are exceeded a decision-making process phase is triggered by the SAREL shock response coordinator in consultation with USAID. This is followed by a resource allocation and implementation phase for which USAID’s participation is essential. The continued monitoring of the indictors will show if the situation is deteriorating or improving and whether additional thresholds are being exceeded which call for additional action. The situation may deteriorate to a point where RISE programs are compromised and humanitarian assistance takes over.

The two most important thresholds are from normal to stress and from stress to crisis. As thresholds indicate a progression to stress, RISE partners and USAID will jointly decide whether actions are necessary. Resources for these actions will come from the existing flexibility within programs and be carefully coordinated – the development response. As thresholds from stress to crisis are exceeded RISE and USAID will need to decide if additional resources are needed (and where and how they might be obtained) and, if so, activate contingency mechanisms for additional resources – embedded response.

The strategy is an innovative approach for USAID and its partners and has the potential to be a model for risk management and shock response for develop programs. To increase the chances of success is has purposely been crafted with a limited focus and to be relatively resource efficient. It merits careful monitoring and support to enable the maximum amount of learning that is possible.

Performance indicators for the strategy have been developed and include time between a threshold being exceeded and a decision on how to react, the time between a decision and actual supplemental actions on the ground, the existence of contingency processes at the partner level, etc.

The strategy builds upon existing project, national and international resources. Nevertheless additional limited resources are needed especially in terms of personnel to track indicators, compile and disseminate information and to convene partners for decision-making.