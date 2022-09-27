One Plan Shared Values: Plan International WACAH Updates (September 2022)

As the world continues to live with the coronavirus, the West and Central African region remains challenged by multiple crises, and most recently the hunger crisis which primarily threatens the future of millions of girls and children.

After years of pressing for their inalienable right to access inclusive quality education in conflict affected communities across West and Central Africa, girls and children are now faced with the hunger crisis. When food is scarce, not only do girls often eat less and eat last, but they often bear the brunt when families resort to negative coping strategies: girls are most likely to be removed from school, with some never returning and are most at risk of child labour, child, early and forced marriage and sexual exploitation.

Plan International through its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stephen Omollo, declared a Red Alert Level on the hunger crisis with focus on 8 countries, considered as the world's hungriest places Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Haiti. At WACA we have adopted a cross-sectoral regional response approach which allows us to respond to these crises in a holistic manner, as well coordinate our actions by pooling efforts and expertise. Our response plan includes interventions in nutrition and food security, enhancing community resilience and social cohesion, informed by our gender transformative programming and influencing initiatives.

In this first edition of our One Plan Shared Value updates, we shall be focusing among others, on our response to the Central Sahel Red Alert on the hunger crisis, our youth engagement initiatives within the Youth Challenge Fund and the Post-World Girls' Summit initiatives.

I hope you enjoy your reading.

Rotimy Djossaya

Executive Director,

Plan International West and Central Africa Girls Youth Power and Action Department