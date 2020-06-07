NRC’s operations in Burkina Faso and Niger - Fact sheet, May 2020

Humanitarian overview

Situated in the heart of the Sahel, Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world. A rise in cross-border attacks with non-state armed groups targeting armed forces and community leaders has led to a deterioration in the security situation. The country is also part of the migration route towards Northern Africa, and has received many refugees from Nigeria, Mali and lately from Burkina Faso. These aspects have combined to cause significant humanitarian needs in the country that the state has limited capacity to address.

Also situated in the Sahel, Burkina Faso has experienced an unprecedented rise in violence and humanitarian needs since early 2019. The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in the country has rapidly increased as the government struggles to contain the incursions and attacks of non-state armed groups. In January 2019, there were approximately 20,000 IDPs. As of April 2020, it is estimated that there are more than 848,000 IDPs in the country. This increase is expected to continue over the following months.

NRC’s operation

In March 2019, NRC opened a country office in Niger aiming to respond to the humanitarian crisis in the country. Due to the emergency needs across the border in Burkina Faso, NRC initiated a response there in July 2019. We opened an office in Burkina Faso in August 2019 and started our emergency response in the Centre North region and later expanded into other provinces. Both countries are combined under one management in order to keep costs down and to facilitate synergies between the countries.

Our interventions include shelter, water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, livelihoods, and food security (LFS). In addition to this, there are opportunities to complement the response with information, counselling and legal assistance (ICLA) in both countries, especially in Burkina Faso where we will provide support on housing, land and property (HLP) issues.