Note to Correspondents: Peacebuilding Commission Press Statement - Partnership for Prevention and Peacebuilding in Burkina Faso

New York

At the request of the Government of Burkina Faso, H.E. Mr. Marc-André Blanchard chaired a meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) on “Peacebuilding and sustaining peace in Burkina Faso” in New York on 5 March.

The meeting took place against the background of a worsening security situation, which has multiplied the humanitarian challenges facing the country, and amid considerable efforts by the Government of Burkina Faso to respond to these rapidly evolving threats. The Minister of Economy, Finance and Development, H.E. Mr. Lassané Kaboré, presented a Priority Action Plan (Matrice d’Actions Prioritaires – MAP), which the Government of Burkina Faso formally adopted just prior to the meeting, in close collaboration with the African Development Bank, the European Union, the United Nations and the World Bank. These partners were present at the meeting and highlighted their commitments in support of the Plan’s areas of action, namely: (i) Security and Rule of Law; (ii) Social Services; (iii) Local Governance; and (iv) Resilience and Social Cohesion.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Ms. Rosemary A. DiCarlo, who visited Burkina Faso recently, described UN-system wide efforts in support of Burkina Faso’s peacebuilding priorities.

The Peacebuilding Commission expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation and conveyed solidarity with the people and the Government of Burkina Faso. Member States condemned the multiple attacks by extremist groups against civilians, security forces and public servants as well as public and private infrastructures and worship venues, particularly in the Sahel, North, Central North, East, Central East and Boucle de Mouhoun regions. The Commission deplored security incidents involving armed groups that stoke inter-communal tensions.

The Peacebuilding Commission congratulated the government of Burkina Faso for its continuous efforts, with regional and international support, to address the security situation and its humanitarian and socio-economic consequences, and for defining clear priorities for immediate action, in addition to existing emergency measures. Member States reiterated their commitment to help sustain peace in Burkina Faso, not only through the government’s Priority Action Plan, but also through the forthcoming National Development Plan (2021-2025).

The Commission welcomed the international partnership for prevention and peacebuilding in Burkina Faso, and called for coherent, strategic and targeted use of aid, measured by tangible improvements in the living conditions of the population. They encouraged Burkina Faso’s partners to ensure immediate support for the implementation of the government’s Priority Action Plan and asked the Chair of the Commission to work with the Government of Burkina Faso to track commitments made by partners and encourage coherent delivery. Member States urged bilateral and regional actors to complement efforts to help combat violent extremism conducive to terrorism and insecurity and to restore social cohesion and stability in the affected regions of the country.