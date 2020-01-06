06 Jan 2020

Note to Correspondents – on Burkina Faso

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 06 Jan 2020

In response to questions from reporters, the Spokesperson has the following to say:

The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families of those killed when a bus, carrying mainly students, hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Mouhoun region of Burkina Faso on 4 January. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the continued support of the United Nations to the people and Government of Burkina Faso as they continue to work to restore peace and stability in the country in the face of growing insecurity.

