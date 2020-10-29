A new home for 60 hafiz students

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation just opened the Ramadan Hafiz Center to provide the shelter, education and food needs of 60 students studying to be hafiz in Burkina Faso.

Muslim families in Burkina Faso - one of the poorest countries in the world - are unable to send their children to state schools citing financial means. These families resorted to sending their children to madrasas. But the poor conditions of these madrasas have forced these students to beg in the city center in order to continue their education and to eat.

These students are not forgotten

Together with our donors, IHH has not forgotten about these students. We have just opened the Ramadan Hafiz Center in Burkina Faso. This center has the capacity of meeting the education, shelter and food needs of 60 students. It can also provide lessons to 40 other students during the day. A total of 100 students will benefit from this center.

A mosque, water well and school is also provided in the center. This complex is located in Bobo-Dioulasso, the second largest city in the country around 400km from the capital Ouagadougou. The new mosque can host up to 500 people for worship. Added by a water well, the entire complex will become a vital place in the city.

Our activities will continue in 123 countries

With the support of donors, IHH will continue to launch permanent works including mosques, masjids, madrasas, schools, orphanages, hostels and water wells in 123 countries and regions