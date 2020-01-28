More Deadly Attacks in Burkina Faso

January 28, 2020 09:33 AM

Authorities in the western African nation of Burkina Faso say as many as 30 people were killed in an attack on a village by suspected Islamic extremists late last week.

Saturday's attack on the northern village of Silgadji in Soum province occurred days after attacks on two villages killed 32 civilians.

The impoverished country has been plagued by attacks by militant forces from neighboring Mali and Niger since 2015 that has left hundreds dead and displaced more than 500,000 civilians, despite a large presence of French and U.S. forces, as well as a 13,000 strong United Nations peacekeeping force.