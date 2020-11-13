Monographic Study on demography, peace, and security in the Sahel: case of Burkina Faso

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

UNFPA WCARO commissioned a monograph on “Demography, Peace and Security” in Burkina Faso to inform debates on the relationship between demography, peace and national security. It is important to note that while the direct causes of the majority of these crises should be explored in unemployment and poverty, the scarcity of resources, the scale of social inequalities and poor governance, demographic factors must be taken into account urgently and such factors are being increasingly referred to in the literature, which has sufficiently established that there is an (as yet unquantified) interrelationship between demography, peace and security.

The main objective of this monograph is to provide a brief and succinct analysis of the relationship between demography, peace and security. More specifically, it will: (1) describe the security context in Burkina Faso over the last 5 years; (2) describe the demographic context/projection from 1960 to 2040 (size and structure of the population using national data) with a focus on the change in the school population aged 5-20, the change in the young working population aged 15-34, and any other relevant age group; (3) describe the change in the proportion of the health budget in the national budget (1960-2019); (4) describe the change in the proportion of the education budget in the national budget (1960-2019); (5) describe change in the proportion of the budget of the ministry in charge of defence and security in the national budget (1960-2019); (6) make crossanalyses between the change in the proportion of the structure of the population, social demand (education and health) and security problems; (7) discuss the demographic outlook up to 2040 and relate it to social demand and peace and security issues.

To meet these objectives, a methodological approach was adopted. The research for this report was conducted primarily through a literature review.

Several difficulties were encountered in the preparation of this monograph. These difficulties relate to the unavailability of statistical data, especially data on the proportion of the education, health and security/defence sector budget in the State budget.

Keep in mind

How has the demographic situation changed over the last 60 years?

Between 1960 and 2020, Burkina Faso’s population more than quadrupled, from 4,829,289 in 1960 to 21,510,181 inhabitants in 2020. The age distribution of Burkina Faso’s population did not change significantly between 1960 and 2005. Over the period 1960-2015, fertility levels first rose before declining slightly. Accordingly, the average number of children per woman (TFR) rose from 6.2 in 1960 to 7.3 in 1991 and dropped again to 5,4 children in 2015. The urban population grew from 110,000 inhabitants in 1960 to 362,610 in 1975, to 1,011,074 in 1985, and reached 3,181,967 in 2006. Thus, urban dwellers represented 2.5%, 6.4%, 12.7%, 15.5% and 22.7% of the total resident population in 1960, 1975, 1985, 1996 and 2006 respectively. In 2019, it was estimated that 30.9% of Burkina Faso’s population lived in cities, representing 6.2 million urban dwellers.

What are the challenges associated with high population growth and population structure?

The economic support ratio declined steadily between 1960 and 1996. From 1997 to 2020, this ratio increased consistently reaching 46% in 2020. Thus, the age structure of the population had negative effects on the entire economy from 1960 to 1996. From 1996, the effect began to decrease until 2020.

Overall child mortality decreased from 360% in 1960 to 81.6% in 2015. The overall decrease is therefore 77.33%. corresponds to an average of 1.41% per year over the period. Despite this decline, the level of infant and child mortality remains high.

In Burkina Faso, the unemployment rate for people aged 15 or older is low, but it has risen sharply over the past 20 years. It rose from 2.5% in 2000 to 6.4% in 2020. This low level of unemployment should not mask the precariousness of jobs, as is often observed in developing countries such as Burkina Faso.

In 2014, the income poverty rate was 40.1% at the national level. Poverty is an essentially rural phenomenon. The incidence of poverty in rural areas is 54.7% compared to 20.8% in urban areas. Rural poverty accounts for 93% of the national poverty rate. Rural areas represent over 90% of the severity and depth of poverty.

In post-primary and secondary education as a whole (from sixth to final grade), the gross enrolment ratio increased from 11.4% in 2000/2001 to 38.4% in 2017/2018, but this rate remains low. The gross enrolment rate for boys is higher than that of girls during the same period for post-primary and secondary education combined. Over this period, the indicator increased by 29.9 points for girls and 24 points for boys.

Some challenges concerning social demand and security in general, and social security in particular, have been attributed to the age distribution of the population and certain risks of insecurity to future changes in this distribution.

Similar to other countries in the Sahel and West Africa, Burkina Faso is experiencing an increasingly difficult security situation. Since April 2015, the security situation has worsened considerably with repeated attacks. The deteriorating security situation in Burkina Faso particularly affects rural areas, where 80 per cent of the working population depends on pastoralism and agropastoralism as their only means of livelihood.

In 2019, Burkina Faso was ranked 104th in the Global Peace Index Report (GPI). The country dropped 26 points compared to 2018. The peace situation in the country has deteriorated significantly over the past ten years.

Socially, Burkina Faso has been experiencing an unsettled period since 2016, marked by two phenomena: widespread demands in the socioprofessional sectors and diminishing social cohesion within communities

What is the impact of demographic change and insecurity on the financing of human capital: A national perspective?

Education figures prominently in the priorities identified in policy documents, such as the current National Plan for Economic and Social Development (PNDES).

This priority is also reflected in a substantial allocation of resources to implementing educational development programmes. It should be noted that the proportion of the education budget in the state budget increased from 19.5% in 2005 to 23.7% in 2019. Based on this analysis, it can be seen that Burkina Faso has made efforts in terms of resource allocation.

In Burkina Faso, budget allocations to health have increased significantly. Indeed, the share of the national budget allocated to health increased from 7.7% in 2005 to 13.1% in 2019, i.e. an increase of about 41.2%. The Burkinabe government is still far from its commitment to allocate 15% of its national budget to the health sector, despite reaching the 10% mark in 2017.

Significant efforts have been made over the last three years compared to previous periods, in defense and security. Budget allocations to defence and security increased significantly from 2016 to 2019. The share of the state budget allocated to defence and security increased from 7.87% in 2016 to 13.80% in 2019. Despite good progress in budget allocations to the defence and security sector, the share of the national budget allocated to defence and security remains low compared to other G5 Sahel countries. Indeed, according to data from countryeconomy.com, for the year 2018, the share of the national budget assigned to defence was 8.01% compared to 14.64% in Chad and 14.29% in Mali.

What is the demographic outlook for 2040?

The current state of the population (in particular its age and sex structure, the level of mortality and fertility indicators, etc.) has a decisive influence on the population prospects in the near or more distant future. Both a cross-cutting and chronological interpretation of the demographic situation in Burkina Faso highlights strong demographic growth with an intercensal growth rate that increased between 1985 and 1996 (2.4%) and between 1996 and 2006 (3.1%).

It is the result of a decline in mortality since 1960 and a stabilization, or even a slight drop, in fertility levels, which began in the late 1990s. This situation results in high potential population growth, which is reflected in an incredibly young population. In the light of the developments and current fertility and mortality rates, Burkina Faso is in the second phase of the demographic transition.

The age structure of Burkina Faso’s population in 2040 still presents the characteristics of a young population, whichever scenario is considered. Burkina Faso’s population size in 2040 will be almost double that of 2020 (falling short by less than one million) in the low scenario. In the medium scenario, the population of Burkina Faso in 2040 will be 37 million. In the high scenario, the population would exceed 32 million, an increase of almost 55.5% compared to 2020.

This population growth is accompanied by equally significant urban growth. In 2040, slightly more than 4 out of 10 Burkinabes are expected to live in cities overall, which represents a 17-point increase in the 2020 urbanization rate.

What strategies have been implemented or are being considered to contain population dynamics?

Burkina Faso’s current population dynamics do not provide opportunities for the economy to benefit from the demographic dividend. In order to take advantage of the opportunity, the main challenges can be summarised as follows: (i) developing public facilities, (ii) fertility control, (iii) child survival, (iv) access to education, drinking water and population health, (v) vocational training and employability of young people, (vi) good economic and political governance.

Strategic objective 2.1 “Promote population health and accelerate the demographic transition” of the National Plan for Economic and Social Development (PNDES) focuses on accelerating the demographic transition and, therefore, limiting population dynamics. The actions are aimed at reducing the total fertility rate and the economic dependency ratio and increasing the couple-year protection rate. This vision is operationalised through (1) free family planning; (2) universal health insurance; (3) the implementation of the SWEDD project; (4) the creation of a National Observatory of the Demographic Dividend; and (5) the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy (PNSAN).

What are the strategies implemented or envisaged for the development of human capital?

Strategic Axis 2 of the PNDES focuses on the development of human capital (Axis 2: developing human capital). The PNDES aims, through this strategic area of action, to quickly influence the quantity and quality of human capital, as well as on the opportunities and conditions to fully develop this human capital. As a result, Axis 2 is broken down into strategic objectives which are, among others, the following: (i) promoting the health of populations and accelerating the demographic transition; (ii) increasing the supply and improving the quality of education, higher education and training, in line with the needs of the economy; and (iii) promoting decent employment and social protection for all, especially for the youth and women. These strategic objectives are implemented through the following sectoral plans and policies: (1) the National Health Development Plan (PNDS) and (2) the Education Sector Policy;

What strategies are being implemented or planned to increase the empowerment of young people, including women and girls?

Several strategies are being implemented or envisaged to increase the empowerment of young people, including women and girls: (i) integrated programme for the empowerment of women in Burkina Faso; (ii) programme for the economic empowerment of the youth and women; and (iii) national strategy for strengthening the role of women in the development process.