Ministerial Roundtable on the Humanitarian Crisis in the Central Sahel, Stocktaking Report - October 2021

Executive Summary

The cross-border area of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger is the epicentre of a fast- growing humanitarian crisis with unprecedented levels of armed violence and insecurity. In September and October 2020, key Sahel actors including, Governments, Donors, UN agencies, INGOs and Civil Society, came together at two significant events on the Central Sahel (i.e., the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and the Ministerial Roundtable). The co-host and participants all agreed on the sense of urgency and the need for continued commitment and cooperation to maintain the momentum on the Crisis in Central Sahel and review the progress against policy and financial commitments made during the event.

This report provides an overview of progress made and outlines existing challenges around the three key themes (i.e., Basic Social Services, Protection, and Access/Humanitarian Principles). It also outlines the way forward and identifies key recommendations for critical action, at country and regional levels to further improve collective efforts to meet humanitarian needs in the region.

Positive progress has been reported against the commitments made at the Ministerial Roundtable under the three themes.

Civil-military coordination has been strengthened through the re-dynamization of country, regional and cross-border platforms. Investments have gone into capacity building and awareness around humanitarian principles.

Protection Strategies for Humanitarian Country Teams and clusters have been strengthened and protection monitoring mechanisms have improved in the three countries. Legal frameworks on the protection of internally displaced persons are also being strengthened in the region and innovative solutions have been adopted to reinforce inclusion and social cohesion. Progress has also been made at country and regional level to ensure continuous engagement on the nexus approach for joint analysis, development of collective outcomes and concertation on planning, financing and monitoring. Within the framework of the United Nations Integrated Strategy for the Sahel (UNISS), complementarity is also being sought at the regional level, to ensure that practical and localized solutions are rolled out to address underlying causes of the crisis.

Nevertheless, efforts are still needed to keep pace with evolving situation in the three countries. Given the continued deterioration of the security situation and the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to basic services amongst affected communities in the Sahel has continued to worsen. Insecurity continues to threaten civilians’ lives, and heighten protection needs. In spite of generous contributions by a range of humanitarian donors, humanitarian funding has not kept pace with the increase in requirements experienced throughout Central Sahel and humanitarian actors are faced with challenging prioritization exercises leaving large numbers of vulnerable communities without protection or assistance.

To respond to this highly volatile and complex context, decisive efforts are required to collectively reduce risks and vulnerabilities and boost resilience.

Further investments in multi-dimensional solutions are neededto ensure the crisis does not escalate further, eroding communities’ resilience and putting millions of children, women, and men in the Central Sahel at risk.