Minister Brophy announces €2 million in funding in response to humanitarian crises

Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, TD, today announced a contribution of €2 million in response to humanitarian crises in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Niger.

Announcing the funding, Minister Brophy said:

“The Sahel continues to face complex, overlapping humanitarian crises. All of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Niger are affected by armed conflict. They are also on the front lines of another crisis: climate change. Together, these shocks have caused huge levels of displacement and, more recently, alarming levels of food insecurity.

“The support I am announcing today is another demonstration of Ireland’s concrete commitment to addressing the impact of climate change, reducing humanitarian need, and ending extreme poverty.

“The funding, which will be shared evenly among the four countries, will be provided to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), a key partner for Ireland in responding to the humanitarian needs provoked by armed conflict worldwide.

“Ireland’s support to the ICRC in West Africa will enable it to provide life-saving assistance and protection to people caught up in conflict. The ICRC is also a key advocate for respect for international humanitarian law, working with authorities and communities to advance the protection of civilians and to secure space for humanitarian action.”