11 Jun 2018

Luxembourg committed to accelerating the AIDS response in western and central Africa

Report
from UNAIDS
Published on 11 Jun 2018 View Original

The Government of Luxembourg has announced that it will renewal its €1 million contribution to UNAIDS for the western and central Africa catch-up plan, with the funds focused on pediatric care and treatment and human rights. Launched in December 2016, the western and central Africa catch-up plan aims to ensure that 4.5 million people living with HIV in the region will have access to HIV treatment by 2020.

Marc Angel, Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Development Committee in the Luxembourg Parliament and UNAIDS Champion for the 90–90–90 Targets, recently undertook a three-day visit to Burkina Faso, a beneficiary of last year’s contribution. Mr Angel met with leaders from the government and civil society organizations and witnessed first-hand the successes and challenges of Burkina’s AIDS response.

“I’m impressed by what I have seen, and I believe Burkina Faso is on track for achieving 90–90–90 and for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. I encourage the government, civil society, community-based associations and other actors to do more to reach the last mile, so that AIDS is no longer a public health threat,” said Mr Angel.

