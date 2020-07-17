Les communes de Pabré et Dapelogo reçoivent des équipements pour suivre la qualité de l’eau

The Burkinabè Red Cross provides innovative solutions to solve the problems of drinking water for the benefit of the populations of Pabré and Dapelogo. Thus, as part of its partnership with the Luxembourg Red Cross, it delivered on Tuesday July 07, 2020, a dozen portable and rechargeable water kits to the heads of said municipalities.

The drinking water supplied to populations is a concern shared by the Burkinabè Red Cross with communities. The provision of quality water is a guarantee to ensure the health of the inhabitants. The project "Improving the capacities of local authorities to ensure the sustainable supply of drinking water and sanitation for their populations in Burkina Faso" helps to materialize this vision. It is within the framework of its implementation that rechargeable portable kits were given to the municipalities of Pabré and Dapelogo, intervention areas of this initiative.

As long as they can read the information displayed on the screens, these rechargeable portable kits are easy to use. They will allow the populations to analyze themselves the waters made available to them to know if they are drinkable or not, the acid content. This equipment can be used directly in the field, without the need to go through a laboratory. The total value of the donation is estimated at more than 13 million FCFA and is part of the cooperation actions between the Burkina Faso Red Cross and the Embassy of Luxembourg in Burkina Faso. But for the total value of the whole project, the investment amounts to more than 23 million FCFA and will cover all the planned activities.

For the Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Burkina Faso, Joseph Senniger, these donations of water kits are part of a 5-year strategic partnership (2019-2023). It is a project which, specifies the project manager, is part of the capacity building of said municipalities in terms of drinking water and sanitation management. By receiving them from the National President of the Burkinabè Red Cross, the representatives of the beneficiary municipalities displayed their relief at the happy prospect that these kits offer for the populations.