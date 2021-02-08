KSRelief monthly bulletin: January 2021

Education provides people with some of the tools they need to earn a good income; the lack of education can lead to people being forced to live in an endless cycle of poverty. In crisis-affected communities, many children face disruptions which force them to stop going to school, and the longer they are out of school, the higher the odds are that they will never return.

We must ensure that all children are able to stay in school, because education improves their emotional and physical wellbeing and increases their chances for success and independence as adults.