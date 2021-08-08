Burkina Faso + 5 more

Korean Government to Provide 1.2 Million USD in Humanitarian Assistance to Five African Countries Hit by Unprecedented Level of Famine

1 . The Korean government has decided to provide 1,200,000 USD in humanitarian assistance to five African countries suffering from a severe food crisis due to conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

o The assistance will be provided to Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Nigeria and South Sudan through the World Food Programme (WFP).

2 . The Korean government hopes that its assistance would help those in the region facing the famine.

