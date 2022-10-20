Kaya, a host city with exceptional humanitarian challenges

Kaya, a city about 100 km north-east of Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, has experienced a massive influx of internally displaced people since 2019. Insecurity and violence by armed groups have affected many communities in the region, including Barsalogho, Pensa, Namissiguima, Dablo and Yirgou. At the end of April, there were approximately 150,000 displaced people in Kaya, which was once known for its handicrafts, particularly leather goods.

With the support of humanitarian organizations, the Government and host communities are working to address the needs of the displaced (shelter, food assistance, non-food items, drinkable water, sanitation, health, nutrition and education) but while also dealing with the presence of armed groups on transportation routes, access constraints and lack of financial resources.

