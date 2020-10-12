It’s Time to Change How We’re Supporting Countries of the Sahel

Introduction

The Central Sahel nations of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are in tumult. Over the last decade, violent non-state actors—many with links to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State—have wreaked havoc throughout the region. But now new crises of politics and governance have eclipsed the region’s violence and skyrocketing humanitarian need. In mid-August, a military coup rocked Mali, leaving regional partners stunned. In Niger and Burkina Faso, the political fates of the neighboring nations are tied up in their upcoming contentious elections.

The Sahel has always suffered from sporadic interest and support from the international community, which only really occurs in response to crises and instability. Now, there is a very real danger that international donors and partners will view the unpredictability of the region's political landscape as a reason to pull back or at least pause their already limited engagement in these troubled countries.

Instead, they should seize the moment as an opportunity to change course and take meaningful steps to address the Sahel's worsening humanitarian crises. As regional governments sort out these vexing governance challenges, donors---many of which have invested heavily in security assistance---must now prioritize funding for humanitarian assistance delivered by UN agencies and non-governmental organizations.

The United Nations' October 20 donor conference for the Central Sahel is the perfect time to begin.