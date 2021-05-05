Issue Brief: Atrocities and Displacement in Burkina Faso

Introduction

Weak governance, chronic resource scarcity, and violent non-state actors—many with affiliations to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda—continue to destabilize the Central Sahel. After nearly a decade of insecurity in Mali and Niger, violence began spreading into neighboring Burkina Faso in mid-2018—affecting all 13 of the country’s administrative regions.

While the small country may be the newest frontline of the Central Sahelian conflict, Burkina Faso quickly became the epicenter of the region’s rapidly deteriorating displacement and humanitarian crises. Clashes between armed groups and national security forces and attacks on civilians are feeding revenge-reprisal cycles. These dynamics are also increasing distrust both between communities and between citizens and the government.

Today, among Burkina Faso’s population of 20 million people, rampant insecurity has left 3.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and forced 1.2 million Burkinabés out of their homes. The number of displaced people in the country has more than doubled compared to early 2020. Burkina Faso also hosts close to 20,000 refugees and asylum seekers from the wider region. With violence intensifying daily, aid organizations face constant challenges in reaching people in need.

Civilians face atrocities from both state (military and police forces) and non-state armed entities. The latter range from Islamist groups to ethnic militias and state-supported self-defense groups. Reported atrocities include murder, rape, torture, and violent persecution based on ethnic and religious grounds. Since 2018, there have been more than 2,500 civilian fatalities.

To understand the link between atrocities committed by Burkinabé security forces and armed factions and the steadily increasing number of displaced civilians, Refugees International convened a group of civil society leaders from Burkina Faso and international researchers for a meeting in December 2020. This report describes information and perspectives that were exchanged during this discussion, and presents key trends and possible ways to prevent further atrocities.