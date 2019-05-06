06 May 2019

IRC Needs assessment report: Burkina Faso – Sahel Region (Djibo town), April 14, 2019

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 06 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (481.78 KB)

Since July 2018, Burkina Faso has started to see an increase in violent incidents involving militant groups causing internal displacement in the North, Sahel, Central-North and East regions. Internally displaced persons are predominantly residing within host-communities, others are in IDP sites in the Centre-Nord region. As of the time of writing, 70% of the IDP population resides in the Sahel region, and 27% of the overall displaced population currently reside in the Sahel town of Djibo. Because of this relatively new increase in displacements (2019 was responsible for over half of the current 135,000 displaced Burkinabe) humanitarian response is relatively new to the country where most actors are working on the development side. Coordination is only in the very early stages and few needs assessments have been completed in the affected regions (UNHCR conducted one in the Sahel and ACF has recently completed one in the East). The International Rescue Committee entered Burkina Faso in late March to begin an emergency needs assessment. The assessment began in Ouagadougou to conduct key informant interviews with other actors in country and to determine the priority location for this assessment details of which are included below. Primary data collection was then conducted in Djibo to better understand priority needs of displaced Burkinabe and any gaps in the services currently available.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.