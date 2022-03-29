IOM (DTM) Displacement Tracking Matrix Central Sahel & Liptako Gourma | Monthly Dashboard #27, 28 March 2022

Context: The Central Sahel area, and in particular the Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and Non-State Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 5,000 people in 2021 (as of 31 December) and triggered significant displacement of populations in the four affected countries. As of 28 March 2022, 2,492,342 individuals have been displaced, including 2,293,076 Internally Displaced Persons (92% of the displacedpopulation) and 199,266 Refugees (8% of the displaced population). Seventy-four per cent of the displaced population (1,839,023 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 15 per cent resided in Mali (375,083 individuals), 8 per cent in Niger (201,823 individuals) and 3 per cent in Mauritania (76,413 individuals).

NB: Displacements may also be linked to the crisis affecting Northern Mali since 2012.